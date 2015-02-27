Here come home prices ...

The December reading on home prices from the FHFA is expected for release at 9:00 am ET.

Expectations are for prices to rise 0.5% in December after rising 0.8% the prior month.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.