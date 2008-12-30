FGG Collapse To Batter Non-Bogus Hedge Funds, Too

Fairfield Greenwich Group had more than $7 billion of its $16 billion of client assets invested with Bernie Madoff. The firm also had $8+ billion of assets with non-bogus investment managers, too, however. As FGG clients run for the hills, we expect FGG will be forced to redeem these other positions, which may put pressure on the underlying hedge funds.



According to recent tearsheets for three FGG funds of funds (embedded below), here are some hedge funds that have significant exposure to FGG:

Harbinger

D.E. Shaw

Paulson Advantage

Tiger Global

Healthcor

King Street

Kensington

III Fund

Milleneum

TPG Axon

Brevan Howard

Shepard

DB Zwirn

EOS Credit Opportunities

Claren Road Credit Fund

BlueTrend Fund

Arrow Offshore

Zweig Dimenna Natural Resources Fund

Fir Tree International Value

J-Invest

Nexstar Developing Opportunities

Picus Venator

Pyrenees Global Value Master

Tearsheets for three FGG fund of funds–Irongate, Chester, and Fairfield Investment–embedded below. To make easier to read, click the full-screen icon in the lower righthand corner of each player (and hit ESC to return).

