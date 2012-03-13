Fffuuuuuuuu: The Internet's Guide To "Rage Face" Memes

Once merely obscure inside jokes on the image board 4chan, the “rage face” comics that now appear widely on the Internet have have been toughened by natural selection as they evolved into a dominant species of Internet meme. The amateur cartoons, made using a recurring set of expressive characters, are used by a growing international community. Far from being insignificant doodles, the faces are now an accepted and standardized form of online communication used to tell stories that can be quick and funny or serious and deeply personal.



