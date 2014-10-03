VIDEO: Soccer Player's Throw-In Misses Everyone, Bounces Over The Goalie's Head For A Freak Goal

Turkish team Feyenoord beat Standard Liege 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday with the help of a throw-in goal that probably shouldn’t have counted.

Feyenoord’s Miguel Nelom chucked the throw-in toward the center of the box. It missed a crush of players, bounced over the goalie’s head, and went into the goal.

You can’t score a goal directly from a throw-in. The referee ruled that the throw hit Feyenoord’s Sven van Beek, but on replay it’s unclear if anyone gets a touch on it.

It looks like he just threw it right on in (via Who Ate All The Pies):





