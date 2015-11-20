This is why Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will never make a TV show together

Despite having been BFFs since their Chicago improv days in the early 90s, and having proven their undeniable chemistry on SNL, in movies, and hosting the Golden Globes, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will probably never produce a TV show together.

Fey recently revealed to The Advocate that, “She and I haven’t really talked about this, but I don’t know if we could ever do a series together. We’re both alphas who like to do our own thing and then meet up occasionally.”

Fey and Poehler previously co-anchored “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live,” co-starred in movies like “Mean Girls” and “Baby Mama,” and co-hosted the Golden Globes for three years.

Their new movie, “Sisters,” hits theatres December 18th.

“What makes it great now is that the only time we see each other is when we work on things, hosting the Golden Globes, doing ‘Sisters,'” Fey added. “So those experiences are exciting and fun.”

But Fey and Poehler will work together again soon, as the two are co-hosting “SNL” on December 19th.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.