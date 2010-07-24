Fewer Than 900,000 Kindles And 3G Nooks Activated In U.S. Last Quarter

AT&T said yesterday that it activated 400,000 to 500,000 3G-enabled iPads in the U.S. last quarter.



How many Amazon Kindles and 3G-enabled Barnes & Noble Nooks did it activate?

Fewer than “roughly 900,000.”

That comes from a press release from wireless carrier AT&T, which announced today that it activated “roughly 900,000 connected devices” in Q2, including the Amazon Kindle, 3G-enabled Nook, and around 850 other devices, “such as eReaders, netbooks, digital photo frames, personal navigation devices, home security monitoring and smart grid devices.”

We don’t know what per cent of those “roughly 900,000” devices were Kindles and Nooks, but we assume it was a large percentage.

That brings AT&T‘s “connected device” business to nearly 6.7 million devices.

These figures obviously don’t include Nooks sold without 3G access or Amazon’s Kindles activated overseas. (Or very old Kindles that use Sprint Nextel for wireless access.)

