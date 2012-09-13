Fewer NFL Players Are Being Arrested

Photo: YouTube

It has been 32 days since Chad Johnson was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife.According to ProFootballTalk, that is the longest the NFL has gone without a player being arrested in five years.



Starting in 2007, ProFootballTalk began tracking the arrests of NFL players. And during that time period, the league has never gone more than 32 days without a player being arrested.

Does that mean players are starting to behave themselves more? So far in 2012, there have been 33 players arrested on various charges. At this same point last year it was 37 players and in 2010 45 players had been arrested.

So maybe Emperor Commissioner Roger Goodell’s get tough policy is actually working.

