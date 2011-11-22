Fewer Americans Moved Last Year Than Any Year On Record

Photo: Flickr – Meathead Movers

Fewer people moved in 2010 than in any other year since 1948, when the number was first tracked, according to the Census Bureau.Only one in nine Americans — 11.6 per cent of the population — relocated between January 2010 and 2011.



The reasons are mostly obvious: a down economy, which in turn contributed to a high unemployment rate that gave fewer people job opportunities to relocate for.

The burst bubble of the housing market also kept many homeowners stuck with their pricey mortgages, rather than freedom to sell and move as they please.

“If you can’t sell, you can’t move. And the attraction of other state economies has been diminished, because the recession hit almost everywhere hard,” Rutgers economist Joseph Seneca told The Record.

Other immobilized demographics include recent college graduates and young adults.

When people did move, it was along well-tread paths. Over 68,000 people moved from California to Texas. The second most common move was New York to Florida with 55,000 transplants, and third most common was from Florida to Georgia.

