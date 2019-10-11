It's becoming increasingly apparent that few players at Manchester United actually like one another after a failed dinner party where only 5 people showed up

Getty/John Peters Daniel James and Marcus Rashford during United’s defeat to Crystal Palace in August.

An unnamed senior player at Manchester United reportedly attempted to arrange a team dinner last month to boost squad morale after a disastrous start to the season.

But apparently only five players showed up, ESPN reports.

The failed dinner highlights a deeper rooted problem at Old Trafford which has only been exacerbated by the absence of “positive influence” Paul Pogba from the dressing room.

Pogba is in Dubai recovering from a foot injury and his return could help unite a seemingly fractured locker room.

Things aren’t right at Manchester United.

You only have to look as far as the Premier League table, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit just two points above the relegation zone, to figure that out.

But the problem at Old Trafford may run deeper than it appears on the surface.

An unnamed senior player last month attempted to organise a squad dinner at a Manchester restaurant as a bonding exercise after the club’s disastrous start to the new season, ESPN reports.

However, such efforts proved futile when only five players showed up, two of whom were youngsters.

The news comes just weeks after Solskajer told his players that they were failing to uphold United’s standards and instead letting the club down, according to The Times.

The Norweigian even conceded last week that the mood in the United dressing room was low after a string of poor results.

Solskajer took over as United’s permanent manager in March and endured similar problems with squad spirit at the end of last season, particularly with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez – both of whom were sold to Inter Milan in the summer in an effort to boost cohesion.

While Lukaku and and Sanchez have enjoyed a fine start to life in Italy however, United’s problems, both on-and-off the field, have continued to mount.



The absence of Paul Pogba through injury has not helped United during its recent plight.

The midfielder is seen from within as a hugely “positive influence” in the dressing room, with teammate Juan Mata recently telling the BBC that the Frenchman “brings everyone together” at the club.

Pogba has missed five of United’s 11 games so far this term, and is currently training away from the squad in Dubai as he recovers from a foot injury sustained in the 1-1 draw with Southampton in August.

United’s next match is against Premier League leaders Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 20.

