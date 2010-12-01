NFL Stars Turning To Acupuncture For Aches And Pains

Photo: Flickr/trixieskips

Although 40 NFL players swear by its methods, acupuncture isn’t a hugely popular treatment method among professional football players.But for the members of the Jets, Giants, Steelers, Bengals, and Dolphins that Lisa Ripi treats, acupuncture is a treatment they can’t live without.



Ripi focuses on players’ sore areas to increase blood flow. Players tend to get pain in different spots depending on their positions, so Ripi typically treats the legs and shoulders of wide receivers, the elbows and backs of offensive linemen, the throwing shoulders of quarterbacks, the backs of defensive linemen, and the hamstrings of running backs. Her clients say that the treatment makes them feel substantially more loose and flexible.

Ripi logs 96-hour work weeks and flies 20 days a month to visit her various clients. She got her start by treating celebrities like Woody Harrelson and Mariah Carey before catching on with the New York Jets, many of whom still employ her.

Her appointments cost $220 per treatment, or $1,220 for the day.

