Few Have Been Better Than Aaron Rodgers And Tom Brady In The Playoffs

This weekend, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady are all looking to pad their already impressive resumes with another trip to their respective conference championship game. And if they are successful, they will likely build upon their already impressive playoff stats.



Below is a look at the 16 quarterbacks since AFL-NFL merger (1970) to have thrown at least 1.5 touchdowns for every interception thrown in the playoffs. Rodgers (4.0 TD:Int) has the best mark of those still alive in this year’s playoffs, and second overall. He is joined by Drew Brees (5.5) and Mark Sanchez (3.0) as the only quarterbacks to have thrown three touchdowns for every interception in the postseason (postseason record is in parentheses)…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

