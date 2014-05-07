21 Year Old Snags $US3 Million For His Event Discovery App

Pep Gómez is just old enough to grab a beer at a bar, but he is not wasting any time when it comes to making his mark in the app world.

Fever, Gómez’s event discovery app, announced today that it has raised $US3 million in seed funding from top investors including Flickr CEO Bernardo Hernandez and Jeff Pulver, an early investor in Twitter and Foursquare.

The app curates a list of what’s going on in your city, customising the experience based on your interests and social connections. Once you find what you want to do, you can book it directly within the app.

The idea for Fever all came about when Gómez moved to San Francisco as a teenager. After graduating from high school at 16, Gómez decided to leave his home town in Spain and work for Flickr’s Hernandez at Solon Ventures. Always the bright student, Gómez was determined to get real world experience and become an entrepreneur. To him, college was not an important step in that process.

As a young employee at a venture capital firm, Gómez found himself with one major problem: navigating the social scene in San Francisco.

“I arrived to a new city, and there’s too many options, and you don’t know what to do,” Gómez told Business Insider. “I knew the pain of wanting to do something for tonight, and I was searching on Google. I don’t know if you know San Francisco, but everything is so disconnected.”

Out of this pain, came the idea for Fever.

As of today, the app is only available for Madrid and New York City, but Gómez plans to expand to other cities like Los Angeles and Chicago in the near future. You can download the app for free in Apple’s App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android.

When you first open the app, you will be prompted to select your top three interests to build a profile.

Then you can select popular people to follow.

You can interact both with friends and with “influencers” and “tastemakers” to see who plans on attending different events. That way you can make sure to be seen at the places that matter.

The app then learns from your activity and interaction with the “Fever community” to create your activity feed.

Once you find what you want to do, you can confirm a booking.

Fever

And you don’t need to print anything, just show your mobile ticket.

Just in case you forget what you booked, you can always view planned events.

And in case all of that wasn’t exciting enough, you can look forward to this friendly email from Gómez when you sign up for Fever.

