Rapper Fetty Wap showers fans with $2,000 in cash at a New Jersey mall

For someone who’s been dominating radio all year long, Fetty Wap seems like a normal guy.

The New Jersey-born singer and rapper, best known for “Trap Queen,” is the first artist since the Beatles to have his first three hits chart so high. But he knows how to show love to his fans, whether it’s a touching note to a fan he inspired, or simply giving money away.

At the Garden State Plaza mall in his home state, Fetty was recently seen throwing money into the air while a fan screamed his name. He looked like he was in a good mood. One person recorded video:

FETTY WAP WAS AT THE GARDEN STATE PLAZA MALL THROWING MONEY pic.twitter.com/KxWvYiJHvZ

— isabella tracyyyy (@ITracyyyy) November 21, 2015

Fetty appeared to tweet about his act of generosity, saying he was so happy to see his daughter that he threw $2,000 in the mall.

Got to see my daughter today , took her shoppin and I was so happy I threw 2k in the mall never no who needed it ???????? #Wap

— FettyWap1738 (@fettywap) November 22, 2015

When reached for comment, Fetty’s team said, “Fetty loves his fans and his hometown.” Clearly.

