Rapper Fetty Wap doesn't even have an album out -- but he's breaking Billboard records

Fetty Wap’s first album doesn’t come out for another month, and the rapper is already breaking records. He’s the first artist to simultaneously have four singles on the Billboard Top 10 rap songs.

His new single “Again” debuted in the eighth slot on Billboard, joining “Trap Queen” at number two, “My Way” at number three, and “679” at number five.

“Trap Queen” continues its reign as Wap’s biggest hit. It’s been in the top 3 for 25 of its 31 weeks on the chart, and it’s hanging in at number 7 on the Billboard hot 100.

Other artists have had four songs chart in the top 10 before, but no one else has ever done it simultaneously. 50 Cent was the first to have four concurrent songs in the top 10, in 2005, but in one song he was a featured artist — Wap is the lead artist in all four of his charting tracks.

Wap’s debut album, which he said will be self-titled, is set for release on September 25. We’re countin’ up, watching how far Fetty goes.

