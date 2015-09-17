The artist who released the biggest song of the year has one eye, and he inspired a fan to live without his prosthetic

Rapper Fetty Wap burst onto the scene in 2015 with tons of hit songs including what many would call the song of the year: Trap Queen.

But as people got acquainted with Wap, one question kept arising: What happened to his eye? He’s never been shy about the subject — he’s actually been very vocal. So vocal in fact that he made his eye the main point of his recent album cover.

Wap lost his eye to glaucoma, a condition he was born with at six months old. He later had reconstructive surgery and wore a prosthetic eye for many years, but eventually took it out because he “didn’t want to look like everyone else.”

Now he’s inspiring others to do it, too.

Last week, young Jayden Vaden faced the world, and also left his prosthetic eye behind. Jayden, like Wap, was diagnosed with a disease that caused him to lose his eye when he was very young.

His mum, Brenda Vaden, in a heartfelt Facebook post said it was all thanks to Wap.

“This young rapper unknowingly gave Jayden something we weren’t able to give him-the confidence to be different- and I am grateful to him,” said Vaden. “Thanks to Fetty Wap for saying F the world this is me, and for helping make our baby boy just a little more remarkable than he already is.”

Vaden said she’d be buying an album as a small thanks to Wap for changing Jaden’s life forever.

Read Vaden’s emotional post in full below.

PostbyBrenda Vaden.

