This App Promises To Make You More Productive In Just Three Weeks

Fetchnotes, Inc. launched the newest version of its iPhone productivity app today, with an emphasis on organising communication between families, friends and small teams.

Fetchnotes’ user interface gives you a button to add a note, a blank page to type in, and a hashtag to categorize. Similar to Twitter, you can organise your thoughts, to-do’s and ideas the way you want to. With this update, Alex Schiff, the co-founder and CEO of Fetchnotes extends a challenge: download Fetchnotes and you’ll be more productive in three weeks.

“There are lots of personal productivity apps (Evernote, Any.do), but they pretend you exist in this productive silo when the reality is so much of what we do is the result of activity with others,” Schiff explained.

Now, in its new update, you can share your notes with friends by “tagging” them, and receive push notifications when someone shares their notes with you.

Another great perk? If a friend doesn’t have Fetchnotes, you can share notes via email; the app just added address book integration. And, as always, unless you opt-in to share a certain note, everything else you put in Fetchnotes remains private.

“I can literally add something to my husband’s to do list, by mentioning his name in a note and adding ‘#todo,'” said Lucy McQuilken, a Board Director for Fetchnotes. “And Fetchnotes integrates with my address book, so I can send that to my daughter, who might not be using it yet, as a text message. All as I’m writing the note. The same thing for book recommendations — anything I want to remember.”

Schiff explained that through research, he and his team found that it took about 3 weeks for people to get over the initial hump of creating a habit.

“If we retained you after that,” he told Business Insider, “the product gets stickier over time because people save long-term (books to read) and archival (ideas) things in addition to short-term to do’s — very different than most to do list apps.”

One of the reasons Twitter is so successful is because of its simple design. It allows the users to innovate the product to fit their own purpose. Fetchnotes seems to have done the same thing.

The company is backed by Techstars Boston (Fall 2012), Beta Fund, Start Garden, the ex-COO of Harmonix, the CTO of Rockmelt and a number of other angel investors from across the country.

The new update for Fetchnotes is now available for Apple. You can download it here.

