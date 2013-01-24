This App Makes Note Taking As Simple As Writing A Tweet

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

The built-in note-taking app on your iPhone is pretty boring, only recently gaining the ability to sync your notes over the Web to your Mac.It’s not nearly as robust as other apps like Evernote.



But what if there was a way to improve on this simple idea by integrating one of our favourite social media platforms, Twitter?

Meet Fetchnotes.

Fetchnotes is more than just a place to store ideas. Users generate their own organisation method through hashtags and followers.

Fetchnote’s goal is to make productivity as simple as writing a Tweet. As you tag notes, you’re building a productivity system and structure on the fly.

The four person team is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts and for the firs time the company is moving beyond just being a repository for notes and transitioning into a dynamic way to execute tasks rather than just store them.

Just a few weeks ago Fetchnotes completely revamped its app and added video previews from Youtube; songs from SoundCloud and Spotify; and article previews from National Geographic, The Onion, CNN, and more sources.

“Fetchnotes offers the easiest input with the most valuable return available,” Alex Schiff, the company’s CEO told Business Insider. “The two things we’re working on now is, how our users are interacting with each other and making our app more useful.”

Download Fetchnotes for free on iOS.

