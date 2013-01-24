This App Makes Note Taking As Simple As Writing A Tweet

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider
The built-in note-taking app on your iPhone is pretty boring, only recently gaining the ability to sync your notes over the Web to your Mac.It’s not nearly as robust as other apps like Evernote.
But what if there was a way to improve on this simple idea by integrating one of our favourite social media platforms, Twitter?
Meet Fetchnotes.
Fetchnotes is more than just a place to store ideas. Users generate their own organisation method through hashtags and followers.
Fetchnote’s goal is to make productivity as simple as writing a Tweet. As you tag notes, you’re building a productivity system and structure on the fly.
The four person team is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts and for the firs time the company is moving beyond just being a repository for notes and transitioning into a dynamic way to execute tasks rather than just store them.
Just a few weeks ago Fetchnotes completely revamped its app and added video previews from Youtube; songs from SoundCloud and Spotify; and article previews from National Geographic, The Onion, CNN, and more sources.
“Fetchnotes offers the easiest input with the most valuable return available,” Alex Schiff, the company’s CEO told Business Insider. “The two things we’re working on now is, how our users are interacting with each other and making our app more useful.”
Download Fetchnotes for free on iOS.
Fetchnotes is a free download in Apple's app store. The service is also available on the web at www.fetchnotes.com. Once you download the app, tap to open it.
Before we sign up for an account we'll highlight some of Fetchnotes' best features. Swipe from right to left.
Once you get into the habit of tagging your notes you can easily get to the categories by swiping to the left and to reveal the filter bar.
Once we're in we can see some sample Fetchnotes. We love this app because we type things in our iPhone notes app but can never easily find them. Now, if we tag a quote, we'll be able to find it much faster.
Here's a better view of the sidebar. You can have as many tags as you want and the users you follow are listed at the bottom.
The search feature is pretty robust too, making it very easy to search through your notes and find exactly what you're looking for.
Here's an example of a fully-expanded note. With it's most recent update, Fetchnotes auto-populates links so you can view them inside the app.
Let's try writing our own note. From the top left corner of any page you can compose. You always have easy access to the # and @ options for easy tagging.
After composing the note, we added in Amazon link and it automatically showed the book cover. Now let's tap the Amazon link...
Now that you've seen one of our favourite productivity apps, check out our favourite new email app...
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.