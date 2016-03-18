Warriors player blasts NCAA after self-congratulatory tweet about giving student-athletes free WiFi

With March Madness beginning on Thursday, it’s a lucrative time for the NCAA.

On Thursday, the NCAA sent a poorly thought-out, self-congratulatory tweet about giving student-athletes free WiFi at hotels.

Given the amount of money the NCAA makes and the controversy over unpaid athletes, it wasn’t a good look:

The NCAA provides free wi-fi to student-athletes at all of the team hotels during the DI men’s basketball championship.

— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 17, 2016

Warriors center Festus Ezeli responded with a quick, snappy tweet, blasting the organisation for their lack of self-awareness.

The least you could do for the students making you billions https://t.co/1Ri6DvCEeb

— Festus Ezeli (@festus) March 17, 2016

And Ezeli isn’t wrong. As The Big Lead’s Jason McIntyre pointed out, players could make a big sum of money if the NCAA gave them even a tenth of the revenues from March Madness:

If the players in the NCAA tourney were paid 10% of the TV revenue, they’d get $79,185 PER PLAYER. They get 0.https://t.co/owi6LoAPUi

— Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) March 14, 2016

As McIntyre notes, much of the nearly $700 million the NCAA makes in TV revenues goes to salaries. 39 coaches from last year’s tournament made more than $1 million per season.

Ezeli’s tweet won’t change that, but it’s a reminder that for as fun as March Madness is, players aren’t profiting off of it in the way many of the people around them are.

