Insane German Robot Arms Learn Motion The Same Way Babies Learn To Move Their Arms

German engineering firm Festo has built a robotic arm system that learns new motions much in the same way a young baby does, reports New Scientist.

Originally built in 2010, the arms were previously unable to move without being given specific instruction. Now they remember changes in pressure to its pneumatic system to learn new positions. Show it a position once and you’ll meet resistance the entire way. Show it a second time and it will move more easily. It’s mimicking past interactions based on its memory of those interactions.

Here’s a video of the robot arms in action. Spiderman fans will no doubt notice the resemblance to Dr. Octopus.

