The most festive small towns across America

It’s only fitting that there’s a town called North Pole in Alaska. The small town keeps the holiday spirit alive all year long, although it is especially festive around the holidays.

The North Pole’s post office is a famous local attraction that reportedly receives over 400,000 letters addressed to Santa Claus every year.