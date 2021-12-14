The most festive small towns across America

North Pole, Alaska, is decked out in Christmas decorations year round, although it’s an especially festive place to be during the holiday season. North Pole, Alaska. Kit Leong/Shutterstock It’s only fitting that there’s a town called North Pole in Alaska. The small town keeps the holiday spirit alive all year long, although it is especially festive around the holidays. The North Pole’s post office is a famous local attraction that reportedly receives over 400,000 letters addressed to Santa Claus every year.

If you visit Solvang, California, over the holidays, you’ll feel as if you’ve been transported to a quaint European town. A horse and carriage in Solvang, California. CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock Solvang, California, is an adorable Danish-inspired village located in the Santa Ynez Valley, up the coast from Santa Barbara. The town feels festive all year-round, although Solvang stands out during the holiday season. Every year, the European-inspired town hosts Julefest, a holiday celebration complete with a Christmas tree lighting, plenty of holiday shopping, and Danish treats.

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is also known as the Christmas City. Shoppers at the Christkindlmarket. George Sheldon/Shutterstock Bethlehem offers Christmas-themed activities throughout the holiday season, including horse-drawn carriage rides and historic walking tours. A visit to Bethlehem isn’t complete without a trip to its Christkindlmarkt, a holiday market that sells festive foods, ornaments, nutcrackers, and other holiday items.

Mystic, a coastal town in eastern Connecticut, is a beautiful place to spend the holidays. Mystic Seaport. Carol Ann Mossa/Shutterstock Stroll around the town’s harbor to catch a glance at the elaborately decorated boats or grab a slice at the town’s most famous restaurant, Mystic Pizza.

The downtown of Helen, Georgia, is a recreation of a Bavarian alpine village and it only gets more adorable once it’s decorated for the holidays. Holiday decorations in Helen, Georgia. Vadim Fedotov/Shutterstock The town also offers a Christmas market and parade featuring costumed characters, floats, and Santa Claus himself.

Frankenmuth, Michigan, is also known as Little Bavaria. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland. Molly Riley/Reuters Frankenmuth, also known as Michigan’s Little Bavaria, is one of the coziest places to spend the holidays. The town’s architecture will make you feel as if you’ve been transported to Europe — and it’s even better when it’s covered in snow. The town is also home to Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, which, at 320,000 square feet, calls itself the world’s largest Christmas store. With thousands of gifts, you’ll be sure to find the perfect thing for everyone on your list.

In Rhode Island, Newport’s historic mansions are the perfect locations for a festive night out. Elms Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. Dan Hanscom/Shutterstock The Elms Mansion and The Breakers Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, are popular tourist destinations all year long, although you can’t miss the estates’ gorgeous Christmas decorations. From Christmas trees to a dazzling outdoor light display, the Breakers is a must-see if you love holiday decor.

Silverton is a tiny town in Oregon, although it’s arguably the most festive place to be in the state during the holiday season. The Oregon Garden in Silverton, Oregon. Bob Pool/Shutterstock Christmas in the Garden at the Oregon Garden is a must-see around the holidays in Silverton. Festive lights, music, and vendors will be sure to fill you with the holiday spirit.

Cape Cod, Massachusetts, is a beach destination in the summer but transforms into a winter wonderland around the holidays. Nobska Lighthouse in Cape Cod decorated for Christmas. NayaDadara/Shutterstock From the town’s famous “lobster pot” Christmas tree to festive shopping and decorations, Cape Cod is a must-visit if you’re in the Massachusetts area.

It’s nearly impossible to avoid holiday cheer in Sun Valley, Idaho. Sun Valley, Idaho. CSNafzger/Shutterstock The charming ski town goes all out — its celebrations include Christmas light displays, tree lightings, and visits from Santa Claus.

Santa Claus, Indiana, receives thousands of letters to Santa every year, and its post office is always decorated. The town post office at Santa Claus, Indiana. Kevin Pang/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty Images What better place to spend the holidays than a town called Santa Claus? The Indiana town is well-known for its post office, appropriately located on Kringle Place, where thousands of children mail their letters to Santa every year. Plus, there’s a theme park in Santa Claus called Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, so you can enjoy holiday fun all year long.

Branson is a go-to spot for Missourians looking to get into the holiday spirit. Christmas tree in Branson, Missouri. Corey Mathery/Shutterstock From live shows to holiday lights and shopping, Branson has everything you could ask for in a festive night out.

People in McAdenville, North Carolina, love to deck out their homes in beautiful holiday lights. McAdenville, North Carolina. Elizabeth W. Kearley/Getty Images McAdenville, North Carolina, located outside of Charlotte, also goes by the name “Christmas Town, USA” during the holiday season. The name is fitting since it’s one of the best places to view holiday lights and decorations in the country. Beginning December 1, homes and buildings all over town are aglow in lights and decorations until the day after Christmas.

Franklin, Tennessee, brings characters from Charles Dickens’ classics to life each year. Franklin, Tennessee. Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock Downtown historic Franklin hosts musicians, dancers, and Dickens characters from “A Christmas Carol” and “Oliver Twist” to get visitors in the festive spirit. This year marked the festival’s 36th year.

Woodstock, Vermont, is the perfect place for a white Christmas. The Woodstock Inn in Woodstock, Vermont. James Kirkikis/Shutterstock Woodstock, Vermont, is widely regarded as one of the most quintessentially New England towns in the country. Gorgeous in both the fall and the dead of winter, Woodstock has a number of festive attractions and activities the whole family will love. If you’re planning to stay in town over the holidays or the winter season, try to book a room at the cozy and festive Woodstock Inn. Each guest suite has its own fireplace perfect for cuddling up next to with a cup of hot cocoa and a copy of “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.”

A trip to Williamsburg, Virginia, will give you a taste of what it was like to celebrate Christmas in colonial times. Holiday decorations in Williamsburg, Virginia. StacieStauffSmith Photos/Shutterstock If you love US history, you have to visit Colonial Williamsburg at some point in your life. The historical attraction is a great vacation destination at any time of year, although it’s an extra special experience during the holiday season. Around the winter holidays, Williamsburg is not only decorated with wreaths, trimmings, and other holiday decorations but the town is also putting on a number of festive events, from its annual Holiday Light Stroll to ice skating.

Stowe, Vermont, is also home to many festive outdoor activities, including ice skating and other outdoor sports. Stowe, Vermont. Don Landwehrle/Shutterstock People love to visit Stowe, Vermont , in the wintertime for skiing and other outdoor activities. Christmas, however, is the perfect time to visit Stowe because of the town’s festive celebrations and beautiful winter landscape.