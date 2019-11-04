11 delicious festival foods you can get on a stick

Insider Chicken and Waffles on a Stick from Chicken Charlies at the LA County Fair.

While food festivals and fairs are loved for their numerous food stalls and carts, it’s often tough to transport dishes around the festival. That’s where food on a stick comes in.

The portability of meals on a stick allows attendees to float between attractions, eating all the while.

You can get everything from Scotch eggs to deep-fried,bacon-wrapped olives filled with cheese on a stick.

The Giant Eggroll on a stick from Que Viet Concessions is a must-try at the Minnesota State Fair.

Kara D. / Yelp A Giant Egg Roll on a stick at Que Viet Concessions at the Minnesota State Fair.

At the Minnesota State Fair, Que Viet Concessions whips up giant, deep-fried egg rolls on a stick – a favourite among attendees.

Traditional egg rolls can contain shredded cabbage, carrot, chopped pork, and other fillings. At the fair, the massive rolls are stuffed full of ingredients, deep-fried until golden-brown, and then stuck on a stick. They make for the perfect appetizer to kick off a day of eating.

Chicken and Waffles on a stick is a portable match made in heaven at The LA County Fair.

Insider Chicken and Waffles on a Stick from Chicken Charlie’s at The LA County Fair.

Chicken Charlie’s has been part of California’s fairs for 30 years, Tony Bohosian, the vice president of Chicken Charlie’s, told Aly Weisman and AJ Caldwell in an Insider video.

“We’ve been selling chicken and waffles for a long time,” he said. “So Charlie thought, why not put it on a stick?”

“It’s like a giant chicken finger inside of a giant waffle,” Weisman said. “My favourite bite is when you get a little packet of syrup and powdered sugar with the chicken.”

Insider’s AJ Caldwell noted how easy it was to walk around the fair and eat the Chicken and Waffle on a stick.

Scotch eggs on a stick at the Minnesota State Fair are the perfect snack to enjoy with a cold beer.

Erin G. / Yelp Scotch Eggs on a stick at the Minnesota State Fair.

While the origin of Scotch eggs is hotly debated – some say the dish didn’t actually get its start in Scotland – the hearty snack has endured in pubs for hundreds of years. The dish is made by boiling an egg, peeling the shell, encasing it in sausage meat, covering it in breadcrumbs, then dousing the entire thing in hot oil until it turns golden-brown.

Scotch eggs are widely regarded as classic bar fare, and for good reason. The greasy sausage meat, breadcrumb coating, and hard-boiled egg all help soak up booze.

Fans of the Minnesota State Fair swear by the fried lobster on a stick.

Kit T. / Yelp Fried Lobster on a stick at the Minnesota State Fair.

You may not have thought of lobster as the kind of food that would be served on a stick. But that’s exactly how it comes at the Minnesota State Fair, where lumps of lean lobster meat are battered and fried, then impaled on a stick to satiate hungry festivalgoers each year.

Cheesecake on a stick at Taste of Chicago is the perfect on-the-go dessert.

Eli’s Cheesecake Cheesecake on a stick at Eli’s Cheesecake at the Taste of Chicago Festival.

At the Taste of Chicago Festival, attendees can line up to get a slice of the famously large cheesecake at Eli’s Cheesecake on a first-come-first-serve basis. However, if they’d rather take their slice of cake to go, they can do so by picking up the cheesecake on a stick.

Deep-fried candy bars on a stick at the Wisconsin State Fair add a delicious layer of fried dough to any of your favourite candy bars.

Jessica J. / Yelp Deep-fried candy bars on a stick at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Deep-fried candy bars are a fairly ubiquitous treat at fairs and boardwalks across the nation. The type of candy used is usually up to the customer, but typically the deep-fried treats are made with Mars or Snickers bars. The candy is first chilled to a near-freezing temperature before being battered and fried to prevent it from melting in the hot oil.

Deep-fried olives filled with cheese and wrapped in bacon exist on a stick at the Minnesota State Fair.

Aubrey G. / Yelp Deep-fried, bacon-wrapped olives filled with cheese on a stick at the Minnesota State Fair.

For olive lovers, deep-fried, bacon-wrapped olives filled with cheese on a stick sounds like a dream come true. Customers can also add cream cheese and bacon to their fried olives to amp up the salty flavour and crunchy texture.

Nitro Treats on a stick at The LA County Fair are delicious — and they make it look like you’re breathing out smoke.

Insider Insider’s AJ Caldwell holding a Nitro Treat from The LA County Fair.

“You come out to the carnival or the fair for the experience,” Kelly Villarreal, owner of Nitro Treats, told Weisman and Caldwell. “You don’t want to just eat you food, you want to play with your food.”

Nitro Treats uses candy popcorn, which is made from scratch using cotton-candy flavours and kettle corn, then frozen with liquid nitrogen to create a smoking effect.

“I can totally see why this food has gone viral,” Weisman said. “It’s so fun to play around with and an Instagram heaven!”

The Grilled Pork Chop on a stick at the Minnesota State Fair looks simple, but it packs a lot of flavour.

Kara D. / Yelp Grilled pork chop on a stick at the Minnesota State Fair.

The juicy cuts of pork are usually brined for a few hours before they get seared and cooked on the grill.

Chocolate-dipped bananas with colourful toppings are a favourite at The Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Insider Chocolate dipped bananas with colourful toppings on a stick from Veggie Patch Smoothies at The Big E Festival.

Veggie Patch Smoothies dips bananas into colourful coatings including blue raspberry, chocolate, and strawberry before coating them in toppings of the customer’s choice.

In an Insider video, Weisman called the chocolate-dipped bananas “definitely the most Instagrammable thing we’ve seen all day.” She added: “I love the colours and how vibrant these bananas are.”

Plus, as Caldwell notes, even if they’re smothered in chocolate, they are bananas – so it’s basically a healthy treat.

Key Lime Pie on a stick is the ideal sweet treat for pie lovers moving from stall to stall at the Minnesota State Fair.

Xia Y. / Yelp Key Lime Pie on a stick at the Minnesota State Fair.

Key Lime Pie isn’t just for Floridians; Minnesotans love it just as much.

The treat, sold at the Key Lime Pie booth at the Minnesota State Fair, is first frozen, then served plain or dipped in chocolate, giving structural integrity to the slice of pie.

