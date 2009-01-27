Fertility Economics: Egg Donor Boom, Stimulative Cotraception

Someone more clever than us could probably find an elegant way to tie these stories together:



WPRI: According to the Northeast Assisted Fertility Group , the number of women filling out applications to donate eggs has doubled. The number of women asking about donating their eggs has jumped by about 30 per cent at some egg-donor agencies.

The women make as much as $10,000 after their eggs are retrieved.

But will the prices stay at $10,000 for long with so many donors hitting the market? And besides, will demand from infertile couples stay as high in this economy. We imagine people might decide to delay having a baby until the economic air gets clearer. Just a hunch.

Meanwhile, on ABC this weekend, Nancy Pelosi defended the inclusion of contraception funding in the stimulus plan. Drudge has the transcript:

STEPHANOPOULOS: Hundreds of millions of dollars to expand family planning services. How is that stimulus?

PELOSI: Well, the family planning services reduce cost. They reduce cost. The states are in terrible fiscal budget crises now and part of what we do for children’s health, education and some of those elements are to help the states meet their financial needs. One of those – one of the initiatives you mentioned, the contraception, will reduce costs to the states and to the federal government.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So no apologies for that?

PELOSI: No apologies. No. we have to deal with the consequences of the downturn in our economy.

Impolitic, but not necessarily untrue.

