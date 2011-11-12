UPDATE: PKK Responsible For Ferry Hijacked In Northwestern Turkey

The Gulf of Izmit

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A ferry travelling in the Gulf of Izmit, Northwestern Turkey, has been hijacked.There are some 20 people are onboard the ferry, according to the AP.



The BBC sites multiple reports, some suggesting that the ferry was hijacked by five men who overpowered the captain, and another that suggests there is only one hijacker with a bomb.

No motive for the hijacking has been discovered.

We’ll update as we find out more…

UPDATE: Al Jazeera has reported that the hijackers are members of the military wing of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and that 19 hostages are on board.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.