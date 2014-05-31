The Famous House From 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Finally Sells For $US1 Million [PHOTOS]

It’s one of the most recognisable houses from the movies, but no one has been willing to buy it … until now.

The house, where Cameron Frye lived (and totaled his dad’s beloved 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder convertible) in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” has finally sold for $US1.06 million after five years on the market, Crain’s Chicago Business reports.

The home, in Highland Park, Ill., had initially been listed for $US2.3 million, and its asking price at the time of the sale was $US1.2 million, according to CBB.

While there’s no word yet on the buyers of the glass-and-steel, 4-bedroom home, it’s safe to say they won’t forget to use their parking brake.

Most people will recognise this glass garage from 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.' Luckily for the new owners, the glass has been repaired.

The home is located in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, close enough to the city for a quick spin during a school day.

Designed by architect James Speyer, the house consists of two separate buildings.

They sit cantilevered over the ravine below.

There are stunning views of the woods and ravine from every angle.

The house has four bedrooms.

And four baths.

Though it was built in 1953, it's been recently updated.

Some parts of the home, like the kitchen, are still in need of renovation.

Cool paneled ceilings.

The minimalist decor fits with the architecture.

There are some nods to the movie and cars throughout the home.

The home's iconic garage fits four cars.

