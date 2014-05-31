The Famous House From 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Finally Sells For $US1 Million [PHOTOS]

It’s one of the most recognisable houses from the movies, but no one has been willing to buy it … until now.

The house, where Cameron Frye lived (and totaled his dad’s beloved 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder convertible) in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” has finally sold for $US1.06 million after five years on the market, Crain’s Chicago Business reports.

The home, in Highland Park, Ill., had initially been listed for $US2.3 million, and its asking price at the time of the sale was $US1.2 million, according to CBB.

While there’s no word yet on the buyers of the glass-and-steel, 4-bedroom home, it’s safe to say they won’t forget to use their parking brake.

