The Famous House From 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Finally Sells For $US1 Million [PHOTOS]

It’s one of the most recognisable houses from the movies, but no one has been willing to buy it … until now.
The house, where Cameron Frye lived (and totaled his dad’s beloved 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder convertible) in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” has finally sold for $US1.06 million after five years on the market, Crain’s Chicago Business reports.
The home, in Highland Park, Ill., had initially been listed for $US2.3 million, and its asking price at the time of the sale was $US1.2 million, according to CBB.
While there’s no word yet on the buyers of the glass-and-steel, 4-bedroom home, it’s safe to say they won’t forget to use their parking brake.
Most people will recognise this glass garage from 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.' Luckily for the new owners, the glass has been repaired.
The home is located in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, close enough to the city for a quick spin during a school day.
