The Iconic Ferris Bueller House Is Getting A Renovation After Sitting On The Market For 23 Months

Leah Goldman
bueller

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Ferris Bueller’s best friend’s (Cameron Frye) house has had a hard time selling.The all glass iconic home originally went on the market in 2009 for $2.3 million, and was recently reduced to $1.65 million.

But Cam’s house still won’t sell, so it’s off the market again and asking for outside help.

Coldwell Banker agent, Meladee Hughes, told Curbed major furniture brands have signed on to help remodel the home. Hughes said they are looking for a modern look, and the higher-end the better.

If furniture companies jump on for some free publicity, the owners hope to have the home back on the market in a couple months.

The house is made of steel and glass

There's the garage, the broken glass fixed

Here's the front door

The house definitely unique, designed by architects A. James Speyer and David Haid

There's a view from every room in the house

Much of the home has white carpeting and wood paneled ceilings

Trees surround the entire home

It's a wide open space, hard to tell one room from the next

The modern decor fits in with the contemporary architecture

And so does the all white kitchen

This room could double as a dance studio

A calm and serene setting to do work

Host a dinner party, your guests will feel like they're at a picnic

