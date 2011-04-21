The Iconic Ferris Bueller House Is Getting A Renovation After Sitting On The Market For 23 Months

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Ferris Bueller’s best friend’s (Cameron Frye) house has had a hard time selling.The all glass iconic home originally went on the market in 2009 for $2.3 million, and was recently reduced to $1.65 million.



But Cam’s house still won’t sell, so it’s off the market again and asking for outside help.

Coldwell Banker agent, Meladee Hughes, told Curbed major furniture brands have signed on to help remodel the home. Hughes said they are looking for a modern look, and the higher-end the better.

If furniture companies jump on for some free publicity, the owners hope to have the home back on the market in a couple months.

