Ferries Will Connect The Rockaways And Manhattan Until Subway Service Returns

Temporary ferry service between The Rockaways and Manhattan will begin on Monday, to serve residents of the heavily damaged area until service is fully restored on the A train.Ferry company Seastreak will operate $2 one way rides from Beach 108th Street and Beach Channel Drive to Pier 11/Wall Street and East 34 Street.



The ferries will begin a 5:45 am and run about once an hour until 9:20 am. Evening service will run from 4:30 pm to 6:55 pm.

New York City Economic Development Corporation President Seth Pinsky said the ferries will provide a temporary option until the A train starts running to the waterfront community.

Since Hurricane Sandy hit New York City, nearly all subway service has been restored.

