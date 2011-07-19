PHOTOS: This Weekend's Swanky Ferrari Rally In The Hamptons

Julie and David Leonoff

Photo: Joseph Pasaoa

Close to 100 Ferraris zoomed through the Hamptons for collector Nathanial Christian’s third annual Hamptons Rally this weekend. The event was followed by a bash at a private estate in Watermill near Southampton this weekend.”Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick drove up in a brand-new red Ferrari, polo players thundered across the field in a polo match and special guest DJ Chelsea Leyland kept the crowd revved up and dancing through the night.



Special thanks to photographer Joseph Pasaoa for snapping these photos.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.