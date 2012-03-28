Ferrari's Next Supercar Just Might Be A Hybrid

Damian Morys Foto via flickr



This post originally appeared on CarBuzz.The Ferrari F12berlinetta was said to usher in the famed Italian automaker’s new generation of V12 engines. The F12berlinetta’s 6.3-liter V12 made use of Formula 1 technology in the guise of a KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) for increased performance and apparently more will come from Ferrari, including various hybrid systems.

According to a report by AutoCarUK, Ferrari head Amedeo Felisa said “Our hybrid system won’t just be about creating power, but saving energy, too.”

“Yes, that technology is expensive today, but the road ahead is open and evolution will bring down the cost and weight disadvantages. I’m not saying when, but it is possible that this technology will be on all Ferraris. It has been designed to fit all our future architecture, and if we go ahead it will be fitted as standard. It is not the sort of thing you offer as an option.

“The goal for Ferrari is to meet government-required CO2 emissions levels without compromising their beloved engines or performance levels. The new Ferrari Enzo will make use of a hybrid system when it makes its much-anticipated debut later this year.

The system could augment the V12 by as much as 100hp and 110 lb-ft of torque, much like the hybrid system on the Italian company’s 2010 HY-KERS Concept.Felisa further commented to AutoCar about the future of their engine lineup, saying Ferrari could eventually introduce smaller engines. He said “Why not six cylinders? It is far away in the future, perhaps, but it is clear perceptions have altered.”

“Even in the US, where until a few years ago eight cylinders was the minimum, it is clear attitudes have changed. We have to think in that direction,” he continued.

Whichever direction Ferrari eventually does decide to go, we can be sure that it will mix plenty of efficiency to complement the brand’s legendary performance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.