Ferrari's just revealed its most powerful car ever

Ferrari’s 812 Superfast.

Ferrari revealed its newest creation at the Geneva International Motor Show and it’s nuts.

The car is a 6.5 litre V12 with 588 kW (788hp) of power and 718 Nm of torque they’re calling the 812 Superfast.

It’s the most powerful and fastest Ferrari ever built, with a new colour, Rosso Settanta, to mark both the occasion and the Prancing Horse’s 70th anniversary. The car has been designed exclusively in-house under Flavio Manzoni.

The mid-front-engined V12 will fire you in a 1,525 kg bullet to 100km/h in 2.9 seconds and all the way to a top speed of 340 Km/h.

Maximum torque is 718 Nm @ 7,000rpm, and more impressively, Ferrari says 80% of that is already available at 3,500rpm. Maximum power is at 8,500rpm.

The name pays tribute to the 500 Superfast, which also made its debut in Geneva 54 years earlier, 5-litre V12 with about half the power of this latest beast.

Ferrari hasn’t named a price yet, nor production numbers, but don’t expect any change out of seven figures for this two-set berlinetta.

Ferrari’s 812 Superfast. Source: supplied

