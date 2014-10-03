Ferrari's Chairman Shows How To Match Your Tie With Your Car

Ferrari revealed the 458 Speciale A variant of its street-legal race car at the Paris Motor Show this week.

Outgoing Chairman Luca di Montezemolo — he will step down in a few weeks after decades at the helm — was on hand. As you can see from the photo, he looks mighty pleased with the gorgeous open-top Ferrari, presented not in red, but rather in yellow — the bright, optimistic, open-road, sunrise yellow of the Scuderia Ferrari marque.

Another fetching feature of the 458 Speciale A is the use of blue rather than the more typical black carbon fibre. The blue theme is carried through the entire car, inside and out.

It’s something that Montezemolo seems to be pridefully aware of: Check out the impeccable coordination of his blue tie with the blue brake calipers. Perfection!

Now, obviously, he could have gone with a yellow tie. And didn’t. Which is the way it should be. The playwright Noel Coward reportedly once said that the definition of a gentleman is that he can play the bagpipes — but doesn’t. Clearly, the definition of Luca di Montezemolo, an icon of style if ever there was one, is that you can wear a yellow tie when standing next to your yellow supercar — but shouldn’t.

