Ferraris Are Crushing It At Classic Car Auctions

RM Auctions/Darin Schnabel A 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 that belonged to Steve McQueen set a new auction record for the model, selling for $US10,175,000 before a packed house at RM’s Monterey sale.

According to RM Auctions, a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 — originally sold to Steve McQueen, no less — was a highlight of the house’s weekend bidding at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on California’s Monterey Peninsula.

The “King of Cool’s” Ferrari went for $US10,175,000, which sounds impressive until you consider that a 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale was auctioned for more than twice that — $US26,400,000.

As you can see from the preliminary list below, provided by RM Auctions, Ferrari ruled the weekend, with six cars topping the results and several other fetching a hammer price of over a million bucks.

Overall, Ferraris have become the most coveted vehicles in the collectible classic car world. The auctions associated with the Concours d’Elegance proved that beyond the shadow of a doubt.

Unofficial RM Monterey Million-Dollar-Plus Sales (Saturday)

Lot 239 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale $US26,400,000

Lot 220 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4, ex-Steve McQueen $US10,175,000

Lot 231 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 $US3,750,000

Lot 237 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Alloy $US3,382,500

Lot 218 1963 Ferrari 400 SA LWB Coupe Aerodinamico Series II $US2,915,000

Lot 225 1953 Ferrari 250 Europa Coupe $US2,750,000

Lot 235 1911 Mercer Type 35R Raceabout $US2,530,000

Lot 216 1963 Ferrari 250 GT/L ‘Lusso’ Berlinetta $US2,117,500

Lot 230 1971 Lamborghini Miura SV $US2,090,000

Lot 211 2003 Ferrari Enzo $US1,925,000

Lot 245 2000 Ferrari F1-2000 $1,804,000

Lot 227 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS $US1,760,000

Lot 212 1965 Aston Martin DB5 $US1,650,000

Lot 251 2006 Ferrari FXX Evoluzione $US1,485,000

Lot 228 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster $US1,375,000

Lot 247 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S $US1,265,000

Lot 238 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster $US1,182,500

Lot 219 1953 Lancia Aurelia PF200 C Spider $US1,100,000

Lot 217 1967 Toyota 2000GT $US1,045,000

Lot 234 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC $US1,023,000

Lot 249 1961 Ferrari 250 GT N.A.R.T. Spider $US1,017,500

