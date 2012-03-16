Ferrari Will Have A New Mid-Engined Supercar By Year End

Photo: Damian Morys Foto via flickr

Hot on the heels of the fantastic F12berlinetta, Ferrari is now looking to its next model, the replacement for the range topping Enzo supercar.According to Mike McGrath at Edmunds’ Inside Line, Ferrari is already taking deposits on the latest hypercar to come out of Maranello.



It seems that renderings of this new car were shown to prospective buyers at a special preview of the F12berlinetta. That’s where the leaked photo of a clay F12berlinetta came from.

If anyone snuck a photo of the Enzo replacement at the preview, feel free to send us an email.

The Enzo replacement is expected to shed a lot of the weight while increasing the power. We are anticipating that the F12berlinetta will have a fairly short reign as the fastest and most powerful Ferrari ever.

