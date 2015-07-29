Ferrari reveals the convertible version of its new 488 supercar

Ferrari is about to make a big change, retiring its 458 supercar and replacing it with a new model, the 488 GTB.

The 458, like its predecessors, has a “naturally aspirated” V8 engine, situated behind the driver, a configuration known as a “mid-engine” design. The 488 keeps the mid-engine layout (of course) but adds turbocharging to the V8. For some Ferrari loyalists, this is heresy. But it’s a sign of the times: the twin-turbo 488 generates more horsepower than the 458 and is less harsh on the environment.

Ferrari has begun deliveries of the 488, which the Italian carmaker says can do 0-60 mph in 3 seconds. The GT version of the 488 has now been joined by a Spider, with a convertible hardtop. Pricing wasn’t announced, but the 488 GTB comes in at nearly $US250,000, so the Spider should be comparable. Ferrari is showing the 488 Spider in a new colour, “Blu Corsa.”

Here’s what Ferrari had to say about the car, in a statement:

Ferrari was the first manufacturer to introduce the RHT (Retractable Hard Top) on a car of this particular architecture. This solution ensures lower weight and better cockpit comfort compared to the classic fabric soft-top. Just like all previous spider versions of Ferrari’s models, this is a car that is aimed squarely at clients seeking open-air motoring pleasure in a high-performance sports car with an unmistakable Ferrari engine sound.

The official debut of the car will come at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

And for reference, here’s the 488 GTB at its debut in New York earlier this year:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.