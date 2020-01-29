4 Ferrari and Porsche supercars were seized by the IRS from a convicted fraudster and now they're going up for auction

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta.
  • The US Treasury, IRS, and CWS Asset Management and Sales will auction off four sports cars that were owned by Scott Tucker on February 5.
  • Tucker was a professional race car driver who is convinced of running a fraudulent online payday lending company that scammed 4.5 million people.
  • The auction’s proceeds will go into a fund to raise money for his victims.
  • The auction has four cars: a 2011 Ferrari599 SA Aperta, a 2011 Porsche911 GT2 RS, a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, and a 2011 Ferrari 599xx.
The US Treasury, IRS, and CWS Asset Management and Sales will auction off four sports cars on February 5.

The rare cars were owned by Scott Tucker, a former professional race car driver who was convicted of running a fraudulent online payday lending scheme that scammed 4.5 million people. The auction of the 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta, 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, and 2011 Ferrari 599xx will be auctioned to the public in order to raise funds for the victims.

Tucker and his co-defendant, attorney Timothy Muir, defrauded 4.5 million customers – including 250,000 New York residents – in every state by lying about the cost of people’s loans, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York claims. Many of the victims were “struggling to pay basic living expenses” with some customers being scammed out of thousands of dollars, the government says.

Tucker and Muir were convicted on October 13, 2017, after a five-week trial. They had 14 counts against them. Tucker was sentenced to 200 months, and Muir 84 months. The case was featured on Netflix’s “Dirty Money” documentary series in 2018.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the case and the four cars:

Tucker was a former professional race car driver and American Le Mans Series champion, according to NBC News.

Rick Dole/Getty ImagesScott Tucker during scrutineering for the 80th running of the Le Mans 24 Hour race at Place de La Republique on June 11, 2012 in Le Mans, France.

“The Ferrari and Porsche supercars offered for sale are just the most visible and gaudy signs of Tucker’s greed, luxury playthings bought with money stolen from victims who were often living hand to mouth, people who took out payday loans to buy food for their families or pay medical bills,” US Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

“We hope this auction generates proceeds sufficient to at least partially compensate the victims of Tucker’s multibillion-dollar fraud scheme,” Berman continued.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Ferrari 599xx.

This auction, along with money the Federal Trade Commission has recovered, will be combined and given to victims.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2005 Porsche Carrera GT.

More than $US500 million has been returned to victims so far, according to the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

The four vehicles were seized by the IRS-Criminal Investigation and were only a few of Tucker’s possessions taken by the IRS-CI for the case.

Brendan McDermid/ReutersScott Tucker exiting the Manhattan Federal Court in New York February 23, 2016.

Four cars will be auctioned off: a 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta, a 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, and a 2011 Ferrari 599xx.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Ferrari 599xx.

The 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta up for auction is only one of 80 units built.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta

It has 229 miles clocked on the odometer, which auction hosts CWS Asset Management and Sales claims is “one of the lowest miles to come to market.”

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta.

It also calls the vehicle one of the “rarest of modern-day Ferraris.”

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta.

The Ferrari is equipped with a V12 engine and the auction comes with many original parts, including seat and steering wheel covers, factory radio, and a leather cover for the roof.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta.

The 2005 Porsche Carrera GT has 3,418 miles.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2005 Porsche Carrera GT.

The 605-horsepower vehicle is powered by its 5.7-litre aluminium V10 engine.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2005 Porsche Carrera GT.

It has a six-speed manual transmission.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2005 Porsche Carrera GT.

The vehicle will come with much of its original equipment.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2005 Porsche Carrera GT.

Red detailing lines its interior.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta.

The 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the 250th build of 500 created in total.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

It has 150 miles on it.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.6-litre flat-six engine.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Which is good for 620 horsepower.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

The interior has red accents and stitching.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

The 2011 Ferrari 599xx is one of only 31 made.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Ferrari 599xx.

There are a few scratches in the front of the vehicle.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Ferrari 599xx.

At Ferrari’s Fiorano Circuit test track, the model only took one minute and 16 seconds to loop around the nearly 2-mile road.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Ferrari 599xx.

The vehicle has 700 horsepower.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Ferrari 599xx.

The collection could auction off for over $US2 million, The Drive reported.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Ferrari 599xx.

It will take place on February 5.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta.

Those interested in participating in the auction need to put down a $US25,000 refundable bid deposit.

CWS Asset Management and Sales2005 Porsche Carrera GT.

