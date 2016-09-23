The new Ferrari GTC4 Lusso T aims to open up a new market

Ferrari The Lusso replaces the FF.

Ferrari revamped the FF, its all-wheel-drive two-door, and renamed it the Lusso. The car debuted with a massive V12 motor, but now Ferrari has added a second — and presumably less expensive — version. The FF’s base price was about $300,000.

The GTC4 Lusso T, slated to roll out at the upcoming Paris Motor Show, will get a lower horsepower version of the turbocharged V8 engine that’s currently impressing Ferrari-turbo sceptics in the 488 GTB.

Ferrari said in a statement that the GTC4 Lusso T will be the “first four-seater in Prancing Horse history to sport a turbo-charged V8 engine, hailing a whole new Ferrari GT concept aimed at owners seeking a car that is sporty and versatile, as well as perfect for driving on a daily basis.”

The Italian automaker added that the “V8 turbo’s characteristics suit day-to-day driving in urban contexts: a rich powerful soundtrack in acceleration that becomes more muted at lower speeds, rapid pick-up from low revs courtesy of versatile, modular torque delivery and, last but not least, excellent range.”

The Lusso, and the FF before it, is something of an impressive oddball in the automotive world. I really enjoyed the FF when I sampled it two winters ago. And because Ferrari has pledged to never, ever build an SUV, the two-door wagonish “shooting brake” is all that those Ferraristi who crave AWD have to choose from.

Ferrari is clearly trying to make sure that anyone who wants a Ferrari that can handle snowstorms, mudslides, and weekends of duck hunting in the country won’t be excluded due to cost. The 610-horsepower turbo V8 is unlikely to be a slouch in comparison with the 680-horsepower V12 option, the layout of the car is obviously the same.

In this sense, the GTC4 Lusso T will assist Ferrari in moving global sales from around 7,000 per year to something more like 9,000 to 10,000, according to the mandate of CEO Sergio Marchionne, who is also CEO of former Ferrari parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Ferrari hasn’t yet announced pricing for the vehicle with the new engine.

