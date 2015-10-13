All the things Ferrari sells that aren't cars

Ferrari is much more than a luxury car company. It’s a brand.
The company, which is gearing up for an initial public offering in New York, sells Ferrari-branded merchandise through its website and from 32 stores worldwide.
These range from children’s clothes to Mahjong sets.
According to its IPO filing, Ferrari licenses the brand to companies including Oakley, Tod’s, Lego, Electronic Arts, and Movado.
Ferrari also gets royalties from Ferrari World — its theme park in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It plans to open another theme park in Spain that will also include a Ferrari themed hotel.
Including revenue from sponsorship of the company’s Formula 1 racing team, the company generated about $US474 million in sales in 2014 while the website gathered $US7 million in sales.
Sales of cars and spare parts, by comparison, generated $US2.2 billion in revenue.
Ferrari is looking to raise nearly $US900 million in the IPO, and be valued at about $US9.8 billion.
Take a look at a few of the items Ferrari sells that aren’t cars, ranked by price.
Ferrari World opened in 2010 and is the world's largest indoor theme park. Dining experiences, shopping excursions, and roller coaster attractions fill the park. Ferrari World is home to the world's fastest roller coaster -- Formula Rossa -- reaching speeds of 150 mph. It even has a Ferrari gallery showcasing models from 1947 and is the only venue to host four Michelin-star Italian chefs under one roof.
Scuderia Ferrari P200 headphones -- $230. These headphones elements found in the box headphones worn by the Ferrari F1 Team technicians and are compatible with major electronic devices.
Scuderia XX chronograph watch -- $345. The multi-level dials are detailed by metal minute reflectors, carbon fibre-textured centres, and applied Arabic numerals and markers.
Infant Ferrari cardigan jacket -- $370. Details such as the customised buttons and embroidery make this garment exclusive to the youngest Maranello enthusiasts.
Ferrari photo frame -- $870. Handmade in Italy, the top glossy coating is the result of 10 different hand brushing and polishing cycles.
Ferrari surfboard -- $1,700. This surfboard customised with a Ferrari 16 M Scuderia Spider graphic design. It's made from polyurethane, with glass fibre and resin.
Ferrari Mahjong -- $2,050. This handmade game is set in a carbon fibre case bearing an enameled metal Ferrari shield. The fiche, coins, and dice are all customised with Maranello-style elements.
Ferrari chess set -- $2,200. Handmade in Italy, the chess pieces inside are made from black and red varnished wood. The knight piece is inspired by the prancing horse.
LaFerrari sunglasses -- $2,300. Exclusive limited edition accessory with a carbon fibre frames. The stems are customised with a titanium plaque and a laser inscription of the LaFerrari.
Ferrari duffel bag -- $3,150. Made out of smooth leather with embossed Prancing Horse logo, removable strap, external and internal pockets, and zip closure.
Ferrari 500 F2 handmade reproductions model -- $14,850. Handmade reproduction model in 1:1.8 scale of the Ferrari 500 F2 which won on the Bremgarten Racetrack in Switzerland on August 23, 1953.
