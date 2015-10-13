All the things Ferrari sells that aren't cars

Ferrari is much more than a luxury car company. It’s a brand.

The company, which is gearing up for an initial public offering in New York, sells Ferrari-branded merchandise through its website and from 32 stores worldwide.

These range from children’s clothes to Mahjong sets.

According to its IPO filing, Ferrari licenses the brand to companies including Oakley, Tod’s, Lego, Electronic Arts, and Movado.

Ferrari also gets royalties from Ferrari World — its theme park in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It plans to open another theme park in Spain that will also include a Ferrari themed hotel.

Including revenue from sponsorship of the company’s Formula 1 racing team, the company generated about $US474 million in sales in 2014 while the website gathered $US7 million in sales.

Sales of cars and spare parts, by comparison, generated $US2.2 billion in revenue.

Ferrari is looking to raise nearly $US900 million in the IPO, and be valued at about $US9.8 billion.

Take a look at a few of the items Ferrari sells that aren’t cars, ranked by price.

