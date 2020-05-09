A real-estate tycoon's virtually undriven car collection is heading to auction soon, including one of the most famous Ferraris in history — take a look at all of the cars

- One of the latest listings through Mecum Auctions is an estate sale with the car collection of a man who made his living in real estate.
- It includes an array of virtually untouched cars, including a 1989 Ferrari Testarossa that’s only been driven 105 miles.
- There are 18 cars and one bike in the collection, and Mecum will auction it in the summer.
“Cars are meant to be driven” is a common refrain I hold dear to my heart, but I’m not self-centered enough to think everyone shares my sentiments. The late Richard Welkowitz certainly didn’t – and now his collection of barely used cars is going up for auction soon.
The Richard Welkowitz Estate Collection will be held during Mecum Auctions’ Indy 2020 auction in Indianapolis, Indiana, this summer.
Welkowitz, according to the Mecum listing, was the founder, owner, and president of Blackford Development, a commercial real-estate development company in central Pennsylvania. He died this past December.
An avid enthusiast, Welkowitz’s collection spans almost 60 years of collecting. Many of the cars have barely been driven, with just a handful of miles on their odometers. And the man certainly did like his V12 Ferraris. Don’t we all.
There are 18 cars and one motorcycle in the collection. Here are some of the standouts.
One of Mecum Auctions’ most recent listings is an estate collection from Richard Welkowitz.
He was a man who made his living in Pennsylvania real estate and had a thing for bright-red Ferraris.
The collection includes 18 cars and a motorcycle.
The most vintage-looking car of the collection is a professionally built replica of a 1959 Barchetta.
It’s finished in the style of a 1959 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa.
Original Ferrari 250 Testa Rossas typically sell in the $US40 million to $US50 million range, according to Mecum. This replica will cost a great deal less.
There’s also a 3.0-litre V12 engine and a manual transmission.
The wood steering wheel and Jaeger gauges add to the vintage aesthetic.
There are only 552 miles on the clock.
Next up is another rendition of sorts, this one a 1962 Gullwing Motorcars Roadster.
It’s done in the style of a 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster.
Underneath, it has the engine from a 1990s Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG.
It’s a 3.6-litre, inline-six engine.
There are only 2,612 miles on the clock.
This 1964 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III Sedan has been in the collection since 1987.
It was meticulously restored in 2014.
There’s gorgeous wood inside.
And the red leather is pure class.
This has 19,876 miles on the clock.
The car with the lowest miles driven per year, in terms of its existence, is this 1989 Ferrari Testarossa.
Fans of “Miami Vice” will immediately recognise the iconic Testarossa. The show used a white one as Detective Sergeant James “Sonny” Crockett’s hero car. It is arguably the most famous Ferrari in pop culture.
It represents the pinnacle of ‘80s Ferrari design: wedge-shaped and with side-strakes.
The engine is an awesome 4.9-litre flat-12.
There’s also a five-speed manual transmission with a gated shifter.
There are only 105 miles on the clock.
That works out to less than four miles per year. That’s way less than the amount of miles I walk annually.
The 1995 Ferrari F512 M is visually similar to the Testarossa.
The “M” stands for “Modificato,” or the last and rarest version of the Testarossa.
There were only 501 built in 1995, and only 75 of those were built for the US.
I still think I prefer the Testarossa, though.
This one has quite a few more miles than the 1989 model — 11,776 on the clock.
The 1999 Ferrari 550 Maranello is your classic Ferrari grand tourer.
There’s a 5.5-litre V12 located in the car’s nose.
This is the Ferrari that was meant for daily driving.
It comes in the classic red-exterior, tan-interior Ferrari colour scheme.
And it shows just 567 miles on the clock.
Continuing on the trend of grand-touring Ferraris is this 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano.
This particular 599 has a six-speed manual transmission — one of 30 made that way.
There’s also a 6.0-litre V12 engine.
It makes 611 horsepower.
There are 4,647 miles on the clock.
The only yellow Ferrari in the collection is this 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider.
From a mid-mounted, 4.3-litre V8 comes 490 horsepower.
It also has a special interior commissioned especially for Welkowitz.
The seats are upholstered with Schedoni tan natural leather with Daytona-style seats.
There are also alligator accents.
Alligator. Alligator.
Ferrari only made 599 2011 Ferrari 599 GTOs.
Of those, only 125 were brought to the US market.
It has a 6.0-litre V12 with 661 horsepower.
And there are fancy racing bits.
Features include an advanced suspension system, carbon-ceramic disc brakes, and magnetorheological dampers.
There are only 168 miles on the clock.
The 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster is the convertible version of the SLS Coupe.
It is one of 884 examples built in 2012.
There’s a 6.2-litre V8 beneath the hood.
The SLS models were the first cars that AMG built from scratch.
There are just 287 miles on the clock.
In terms of theatrics, you can’t really beat a yellow Lamborghini Aventador.
This one is a 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP-720/4 Roadster 50th Anniversary.
It debuted as the most powerful Aventador produced from the factory.
It has a 6.5-litre V12 that produces 720 horsepower.
The MSRP when new was a staggering $US607,525.
This one’s only got 88 miles on the clock.
So it’s basically still new.
Here, we have a 2014 Mercedes Benz SLS AMG Black Series.
The “Black Series” moniker means it’s even more track focused than the normal SLS.
Fewer than 200 were imported to the US for the 2014 model year.
It has the striking gull-wing doors.
This car only has 86 miles on the clock.
The newest Ferrari in the collection is a 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.
It’s also a front-engined Ferrari grand tourer.
There’s a 6.3-litre V12 that produces 731 horsepower.
Nobody said the touring had to happen slowly.
The interior is tan, just like the others.
It only has 78 miles on the odometer.
The Richard Welkowitz Estate Collection will be up for auction this summer. If you’re looking for older cars that are basically new, you’re in the right place.
