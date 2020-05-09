A real-estate tycoon's virtually undriven car collection is heading to auction soon, including one of the most famous Ferraris in history — take a look at all of the cars

One of the latest listings through Mecum Auctions is an estate sale with the car collection of a man who made his living in real estate.

It includes an array of virtually untouched cars, including a 1989 Ferrari Testarossa that’s only been driven 105 miles.

There are 18 cars and one bike in the collection, and Mecum will auction it in the summer.

“Cars are meant to be driven” is a common refrain I hold dear to my heart, but I’m not self-centered enough to think everyone shares my sentiments. The late Richard Welkowitz certainly didn’t – and now his collection of barely used cars is going up for auction soon.

The Richard Welkowitz Estate Collection will be held during Mecum Auctions’ Indy 2020 auction in Indianapolis, Indiana, this summer.

Welkowitz, according to the Mecum listing, was the founder, owner, and president of Blackford Development, a commercial real-estate development company in central Pennsylvania. He died this past December.

An avid enthusiast, Welkowitz’s collection spans almost 60 years of collecting. Many of the cars have barely been driven, with just a handful of miles on their odometers. And the man certainly did like his V12 Ferraris. Don’t we all.

There are 18 cars and one motorcycle in the collection. Here are some of the standouts.

Mecum Auctions 1993 Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fatboy.

The most vintage-looking car of the collection is a professionally built replica of a 1959 Barchetta.

Mecum Auctions 1959 Barchetta Replica.

It’s finished in the style of a 1959 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa.

Mecum Auctions 1959 Barchetta Replica.

Original Ferrari 250 Testa Rossas typically sell in the $US40 million to $US50 million range, according to Mecum. This replica will cost a great deal less.

There’s also a 3.0-litre V12 engine and a manual transmission.

Mecum Auctions 1959 Barchetta Replica.

The wood steering wheel and Jaeger gauges add to the vintage aesthetic.

Mecum Auctions 1959 Barchetta Replica.

There are only 552 miles on the clock.

Mecum Auctions 1959 Barchetta Replica.

Next up is another rendition of sorts, this one a 1962 Gullwing Motorcars Roadster.

Mecum Auctions 1962 Gullwing Motorcars Roadster.

It’s done in the style of a 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster.

Mecum Auctions 1962 Gullwing Motorcars Roadster.

Underneath, it has the engine from a 1990s Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG.

Mecum Auctions 1962 Gullwing Motorcars Roadster.

It’s a 3.6-litre, inline-six engine.

Mecum Auctions 1962 Gullwing Motorcars Roadster.

There are only 2,612 miles on the clock.

Mecum Auctions 1962 Gullwing Motorcars Roadster.

This 1964 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III Sedan has been in the collection since 1987.

Mecum Auctions 1964 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud III Sedan.

It was meticulously restored in 2014.

Mecum Auctions 1964 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud III Sedan.

There’s gorgeous wood inside.

Mecum Auctions 1964 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud III Sedan.

And the red leather is pure class.

Mecum Auctions 1964 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud III Sedan.

This has 19,876 miles on the clock.

Mecum Auctions 1964 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud III Sedan.

The car with the lowest miles driven per year, in terms of its existence, is this 1989 Ferrari Testarossa.

Mecum Auctions 1989 Ferrari Testarossa.

Fans of “Miami Vice” will immediately recognise the iconic Testarossa. The show used a white one as Detective Sergeant James “Sonny” Crockett’s hero car. It is arguably the most famous Ferrari in pop culture.

It represents the pinnacle of ‘80s Ferrari design: wedge-shaped and with side-strakes.

Mecum Auctions 1989 Ferrari Testarossa.

The engine is an awesome 4.9-litre flat-12.

Mecum Auctions 1989 Ferrari Testarossa.

There’s also a five-speed manual transmission with a gated shifter.

Mecum Auctions 1989 Ferrari Testarossa.

There are only 105 miles on the clock.

Mecum Auctions 1989 Ferrari Testarossa.

That works out to less than four miles per year. That’s way less than the amount of miles I walk annually.

The 1995 Ferrari F512 M is visually similar to the Testarossa.

Mecum Auctions 1995 Ferrari F512 M.

The “M” stands for “Modificato,” or the last and rarest version of the Testarossa.

Mecum Auctions 1995 Ferrari F512 M.

There were only 501 built in 1995, and only 75 of those were built for the US.

Mecum Auctions 1995 Ferrari F512 M.

I still think I prefer the Testarossa, though.

Mecum Auctions 1995 Ferrari F512 M.

This one has quite a few more miles than the 1989 model — 11,776 on the clock.

Mecum Auctions 1995 Ferrari F512 M.

The 1999 Ferrari 550 Maranello is your classic Ferrari grand tourer.

Mecum Auctions 1999 Ferrari 550 Maranello.

There’s a 5.5-litre V12 located in the car’s nose.

Mecum Auctions 1999 Ferrari 550 Maranello.

This is the Ferrari that was meant for daily driving.

Mecum Auctions 1999 Ferrari 550 Maranello.

It comes in the classic red-exterior, tan-interior Ferrari colour scheme.

Mecum Auctions 1999 Ferrari 550 Maranello.

And it shows just 567 miles on the clock.

Mecum Auctions 1999 Ferrari 550 Maranello.

Continuing on the trend of grand-touring Ferraris is this 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano.

This particular 599 has a six-speed manual transmission — one of 30 made that way.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano.

There’s also a 6.0-litre V12 engine.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano.

It makes 611 horsepower.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano.

There are 4,647 miles on the clock.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano.

The only yellow Ferrari in the collection is this 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider.

From a mid-mounted, 4.3-litre V8 comes 490 horsepower.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider.

It also has a special interior commissioned especially for Welkowitz.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider.

The seats are upholstered with Schedoni tan natural leather with Daytona-style seats.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider.

There are also alligator accents.

Mecum Auctions 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider.

Alligator. Alligator.

Ferrari only made 599 2011 Ferrari 599 GTOs.

Mecum Auctions 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO.

Of those, only 125 were brought to the US market.

Mecum Auctions 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO.

It has a 6.0-litre V12 with 661 horsepower.

Mecum Auctions 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO.

And there are fancy racing bits.

Mecum Auctions 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO.

Features include an advanced suspension system, carbon-ceramic disc brakes, and magnetorheological dampers.

There are only 168 miles on the clock.

Mecum Auctions 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO.

The 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster is the convertible version of the SLS Coupe.

Mecum Auctions 2012 Mercedes Benz SLS AMG Roadster.

It is one of 884 examples built in 2012.

Mecum Auctions 2012 Mercedes Benz SLS AMG Roadster.

There’s a 6.2-litre V8 beneath the hood.

Mecum Auctions 2012 Mercedes Benz SLS AMG Roadster.

The SLS models were the first cars that AMG built from scratch.

Mecum Auctions 2012 Mercedes Benz SLS AMG Roadster.

Click here to see more awesome AMG cars (and boats).

There are just 287 miles on the clock.

Mecum Auctions 2012 Mercedes Benz SLS AMG Roadster.

In terms of theatrics, you can’t really beat a yellow Lamborghini Aventador.

Mecum Auctions 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 720:4 Roadster 50th Anniversary.

This one is a 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP-720/4 Roadster 50th Anniversary.

Mecum Auctions 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 720:4 Roadster 50th Anniversary.

It debuted as the most powerful Aventador produced from the factory.

Mecum Auctions 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 720:4 Roadster 50th Anniversary.

It has a 6.5-litre V12 that produces 720 horsepower.

The MSRP when new was a staggering $US607,525.

Mecum Auctions 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 720:4 Roadster 50th Anniversary.

This one’s only got 88 miles on the clock.

Mecum Auctions 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 720:4 Roadster 50th Anniversary.

So it’s basically still new.

Here, we have a 2014 Mercedes Benz SLS AMG Black Series.

Mecum Auctions 2014 Mercedes Benz SLS AMG Black Series.

The “Black Series” moniker means it’s even more track focused than the normal SLS.

Mecum Auctions 2014 Mercedes Benz SLS AMG Black Series.

Fewer than 200 were imported to the US for the 2014 model year.

Mecum Auctions 2014 Mercedes Benz SLS AMG Black Series.

It has the striking gull-wing doors.

Mecum Auctions 2014 Mercedes Benz SLS AMG Black Series.

This car only has 86 miles on the clock.

Mecum Auctions 2014 Mercedes Benz SLS AMG Black Series.

The newest Ferrari in the collection is a 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.

Mecum Auctions 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.

It’s also a front-engined Ferrari grand tourer.

Mecum Auctions 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.

There’s a 6.3-litre V12 that produces 731 horsepower.

Mecum Auctions 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.

Nobody said the touring had to happen slowly.

The interior is tan, just like the others.

Mecum Auctions 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.

It only has 78 miles on the odometer.

Mecum Auctions 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.

The Richard Welkowitz Estate Collection will be up for auction this summer. If you’re looking for older cars that are basically new, you’re in the right place.

Mecum Auctions 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.

