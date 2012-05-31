Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati Halt Production After Earthquake Hits Northern Italy

Photo: YouTube

Luxury car makers Maserati, Lamborghini and Ferrari have all suspended production after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Northern Italy, where they are located.The companies, in the province of Modena, are just 15 miles from one another and around 25 miles from the centre of the quake, according to Autoguide.



A spokesman for Ferrari tweeted that workers had been sent home for the day, and Lamborghini tweeted that engineers were checking its factory for damage.

All three said they would begin production again as quickly as possible.

This morning’s earthquake, which followed a stronger quake May 20, has reportedly killed 17 people.

