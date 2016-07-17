This new hypercar is the Batmobile of Ferraris

Ferraris are usually noted for their incredible sexiness, but the new LaFerrari hypercar, a limited edition with a removable top, is going to be famous for something else.

Its borderline terrifying looks! See above.

We do need to be honest here. The latest version of Ferrari’s $1.4 million top-of-the-line car — it won’t get an actual name, Ferrari says, until the Paris auto show this fall — kind of looks like the Batmobile. The Batmobile from the old TV show, not to militarised Batmobiles of the more recent movies.

We don’t often see Ferraris in black, so this is rather cool. It actually dials back the LaFerrari’s flamboyant aesthetics, at the expense of adding some menace.

Ferrari provided limited information on the new version of its hypercar, which debuted in 2013. We can however assume that this “spider” La Ferrari will house the same 6.2-litre V12 engine, mounted in the middle of the car and supplemented by an electric hybrid motor than brings the horsepower up to stupendous 950 and delivers a purported 0-60 time of 2.4 seconds.

Ferrari did say that the two removable tops, one hard and one cloth, will be available.

Maranello also said in a statement that “[s]ignificant and extensive modifications have been made to the chassis with the aim of retaining the same torsional rigidity and beam stiffness as the coupé version” and that the “car’s aerodynamics have also been further honed to guarantee the same drag coefficient when driving in the open configuration.”

In other words, this will not be a wimped-out convertible LaFerrari.

Unfortunately, you can’t buy one, as Ferrari reported the order book is already sold out.

NOW WATCH: This is the best Ferrari ever built



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.