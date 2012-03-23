Ferrari Just Built This One-Of-A-Kind 458 Italia For A Rock Legend

Last night, Ferrari held the British unveiling of the new 458 Spider at its dealer in London. But in the back of the dealership was a unique ride encased in glass.



The car in question looks like no other Ferrari for sale today and has plates that read “SP12 EPC.” The EPC stands for the owner’s initials.

The owner? Slowhand himself, Eric Patrick Clapton.

At first, there were very few details available on the car, but now info is starting to leak out. The design is a tribute to one of Ferrari’s first mid-engined road cars, the 512 BB. There are vents on the hood, a two-tone colour scheme, and other small accents that recall the 512.

But in a tribute to modern legends, it looks like the headlights were taken straight from an Enzo.

Slowhand is known to be a huge fan of V12 Ferraris, and there were rumours that this car had the twelve-cylinder engine from the 599 and Enzo behind the driver. However, Piston Heads has uncovered the car’s registration documents, which shows that Ferrari only modified the body and this car has a V8.

Check out the car below (courtesy of Luke Gilbertson):

Photo: Courtesy Luke Gilbertson

Photo: Courtesy Luke Gilbertson

Now take a look at the best looking cars you can buy today >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.