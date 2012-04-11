Ferrari Is Celebrating Its 20th Year In China With A Limited Edition 458 Italia

Photo: Courtesy of Ferrari

To celebrate its 20th year in China, Ferrari is unleashing a limited edition 458 Italia, only 20 of which will be made for the country, according to Carscoop.What will set the supercar apart, besides its rareness?



Among the features is a front hood dragon horse livery, which Carscoop writes is inspired by a Chinese idiom. The car’s head rests are embroidered with gold, and its wheels gold finished.

It’s painted in Marco Polo red, and the engine start button is labelled in Chinese.

Here are some more picture of the car:

Photo: Courtesy of Ferrari

Photo: Courtesy of Ferrari

Photo: Courtesy of Ferrari

