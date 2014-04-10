Ferrari Is Building Its First Luxury Hotel In Barcelona [PHOTOS]

Ferrari has big plans to move into hospitality. The luxury car company has announced that it is planning to open its first-ever hotel and second theme park right outside Barcelona, according to HotelChatter.

The hotel and park will be located in Spain’s PortAventura resort.

From the newly released renderings, it looks like Ferrari’s luxury hotel will be “Ferrari red” and meant to resemble the grille of one of the automaker’s iconic cars.

In addition to a large outdoor pool, the hotel will include 250 rooms, multiple restaurants, and a driving simulator, the company said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Ferrari Land will include attractions for “visitors of all ages,” including Europe’s “highest and fastest” vertical roller coaster.

rari’s first theme park, Ferrari World, opened in Abu Dhabi in 2010 and is the world’s largest indoor amusement park.

The hotel pool looks incredible. The resort and park are slated to open in 2016.

