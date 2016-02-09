This is Ferrari's gorgeous new FF replacement, the GTC4 Lusso

Ferrari Ferrari GTC4 Lusso.

Ferrari introduced its newest offering today — the GTC4 Lusso.

It may be Ferrari’s newest car, but it’s not quite all-new.

The GTC4 Lusso is actually a refreshed version of the company’s current FF grand touring shooting brake which debuted in 2011.

The new name is an homage to the classic 330 GTC 2+2 and the 250 GT Berlinetta of the 1960s.

The FF was always a bit unconventional for Ferrari. Although the company has done four-seaters in the past, the FF was the first time Ferrari has produced anything resembling a wagon.

Let alone a wagon with all-wheel-drive.

The FF served its tour of duty admirably and after four years on the market, it was time for a facelift and some extra muscle.

For the GTC4, the Ferrari Design Center updated the front end of the car with a more pronounced front grille and new headlights while the rear end of the car received a new set of round tail lights.

Like the FF it will replace, the GTC4 has room for four occupants — and all-wheel-drive.

However, the all-wheel-drive system on the new car gets four-wheel-steering to make it more nimble around the corners.

In addition, the GTC4 Lusso will also have an updated version of Ferrari’s Slip Slide Control System which helps make the car’s prodigious well of horsepower manageable even on twisty, snow-covered roads.

As for power, Ferrari extracted an extra 30 or so ponies from the FF’s stellar 6.3-litre, naturally aspirated V-12 engine to give the GTC4 roughly 680 brake horsepower. (In case you are not familiar with brake horsepower, it differs slightly from American horsepower, with our horsepower figures slightly lower.)

This translates into an upgrade in performance. According to Ferrari, the GTC4 will be capable of sprinting to 62 mph from a standstill in 3.4 seconds — an improvement of 0.3 seconds from the FF. Top Speed remains unchanged at 208 mph.

Inside, the GTC4’s handcrafted interiors keeps the FF’s rich leather-lined appointment, but will gain a new steering wheel design as well as a 10.25 inch high definition touchscreen display.

Ferrari has not announced North American pricing for the GTC4. The current Ferrari FF retails for around $300,000.

The Ferrari GTC4 Lusso will make its official world debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

