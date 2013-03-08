The $300,000 Ferrari FF Now Comes With Siri And Two iPad Minis

Photo: Ferrari

In addition to its new flagship supercar, Ferrari brought something to the Geneva Motor Show for its more run-of-the-mill buyers.The relatively affordable $300,000 Ferrari FF, first introduced in Geneva in 2011, is now chock full of Apple products.



The four-seater has iPad Minis integrated in the backs of the driver and passenger seat headrests, so the back seat travellers can watch movies, play games, and use the Internet.

More impressive — and important — is what the driver gets: the ability to control the FF’s infotainment system using Siri, in Eyes Free mode.

We’ve been disappointed by even the best efforts at voice recognition technology from automakers: The best of the lot, Cadillac’s heavily promoted CUE system, responded to our voice command “Navigate to Logan International Airport,” with “Tune to Hair Nation XM.”

Drivers would rather use their smartphones than mediocre built-in navigation systems, and we think the same goes for voice control systems.

Thankfully, Apple is making progress getting automakers to use its technology: GM is already incorporating Siri Eyes Free into some vehicles.

Not only is Siri more advanced than what automakers have developed so far, many users are familiar with it. They won’t need to learn to use yet another technology, and can focus on enjoying their brand new Ferrari.

