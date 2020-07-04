The $397,000 Ferrari F8 Spider is a majestic summary of everything great that the Italian carmaker can do

Matthew DeBord/Insider The Ferrari F8 Spider, in a smashing yellow.

I tested a $US396,994 Ferrari F8 Spider, the convertible version of Ferrari’s extremely powerful F8 Tributo supercar.

The F8 Spider rocks a 710-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V8.

The engine comes from the track-oriented 488 Pista. It’s the most powerful motor Ferrari has ever dropped into a mid-engine production car.

Despite mountain-moving power and blistering speed, I found the F8 Spider to be oddly soothing to drive. It’s almost too good for it’s own good.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This wasn’t my first go-round with a drop-top, mid-engine prancing horse supercar based on the stupendous Ferrari 488.

In 2018, I drove the convertible, or “Spider” version of the 488 up to Lime Rock Park in Connecticut to watch non-ragtop, racing-car versions of the car circle the famous track for an IMSA event.

Since then, Ferrari has updated the 488 and changed the name to “F8 Tributo,” a reference to the potent V8 that propels the machine. I haven’t yet had a crack at the hardtop, but Ferrari did let me borrow a $US397,000 example of the Spider, in a dashing “Giallo Modena” paint job, for a mere day to make a run out to the eastern tip of Long Island.

I’ll spoil the ending and let you know right now that the Ferrari was almost too good for its own good. Here’s why:

The 2020 Ferrari F8 Spider, in all it’s beachfront, bright-yellow glory! My test car started at $US297,250. But options, options, and more options took the sticker to a hair under $US397,000.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The F8 Spider is the convertible version of the F8 Tributo, which arrived in 2019 …

Ferrari Ferrari F8 Tributo.

… To replace the 488 in Ferrari’s lineup. The F8 Tributo sported a completely redesigned front end.

Hollis Johnson Ferrari 488.

Read the review.

I borrowed the convertible version of the 488 to take a drive up to Lime Rock Park, a legendary track in the Connecticut countryside.

Matthew DeBord/BI Ferrari 488 Spider.

Read the review.

It wasn’t all sand and sun for the F8 Spider on my drive, which covered about 400 miles, from the New Jersey suburbs to the Montauk, on Long Island. The F8 looked gorgeous in the golden light of an East Coast sunset.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

This Ferrari has a retractable hardtop that neatly stows in a compartment behind the cockpit. It disappears in about 20 seconds.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The most prominent new feature for the F8 Spider, as with the F8 Tributo, is an “S-duct” in the front that pipes air through the hood and intensifies downward pressure on the front wheels. It amps up downforce by 15%.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The arrangement is more Ferrari Enzo than 458 — the 488 predecessor was noted for its elegant fascia. But there’s no debating the engineering.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The front splitter and ducting are all intended to shape the air around the F8 for performance, but it all adds up to a beautiful industrial design, even if it errs slightly on the side of aggression.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The “SJ” shields — Scuderia Ferrari, the origin of the Italian brand, Enzo Ferrari’s racing operation — on each fender are $US1,856 extra. As it turns out one of the less expensive options.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

Pop that hood and you’ll find the F8 Spider’s front trunk, or “frunk,” which offered just enough stowage for an overnight bag and a large tote. Pack light!

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The drive out to Montauk found me contemplating this Hiroshi Sugimoto-esque view of the Atlantic Ocean.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

The following day, I took the Ferrari F8 Spider to the beach.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The rear louvers vent the engine — and evoke the Ferrari F40, an iconic late-80s-early-1990s Ferrari. Although they don’t evoke it as earnestly as the Tributo.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

Here’s the F40, just so you know what I’m talking about.

Ferrari Ferrari F40.

And while the prancing horse takes up some modest real estate up front, the classic Ferrari script is rendered in chrome atop the engine compartment.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The F8’s spoiler was actually pretty low-key, compared to some of the aeroplane lifters I’ve had riding behind me on some recent cars. It’s a nod to the F40’s signature tall wing, with a more modest spoiler wrapping around the tail lights.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

A pair of titanium exhaust pipes is $US2,531. The diffuser completes the airflow efforts that commence up front.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

Ferrari F8 Spider

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The dynamically-spoked, “Glossy Silver” forged wheels added $US6,243 to the price tag …

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

… front and rear.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The blue brake callipers and ventilated discs, also front and rear, combined to deliver prodigious stopping power.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The vane on this duct is a carryover from the 488.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The F8’s headlights are relatively straightforward, though swept-back. They’re less jewel-like in the interior complexity than some of the LED rigs I’ve seen of late.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

But they’re effective!

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The way they shape to the fender, forming a gentle angle, is hypnotic.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The F8 Spider is a magnificent, flowing piece of automotive design, and you can decide for yourself if the silhouette benefits or suffers from having the roof retracted. I know what my choice would be!

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

Let’s slide inside and check out that “Blu Sterling” interior.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

Even the carpeting is “Blu,” by the way.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

Ferrari invites you to never forget what you’re sitting in.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The F8 Spider might not look that roomy, and as a two-seater, it isn’t. But because the engine is amidships, the cabin has an open, airy quality, even with the top down. Those “Corsa” carbon-fibre racing seats are … $US9,112.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The stripes were another $US1,181. Honestly, I expected the seats to be unforgiving over a few hundred miles, but they were surprisingly easygoing.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The F8’s cabin is organised around the car’s steering wheel.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

Carbon fibre, leather, and the prancing horse, all together, as well as turn signals and just about everything one needs to operate the car.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The famous red stop-start button, alongside the “bumpy road” button that adjusts the suspension for uneven terrain.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The manettino is totally Formula One and allows quick switches among three drive modes. You can deactivate the traction and stability control, but don’t.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The yellow tachometer dominates the instrument cluster.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

This small screen to the right is where infotainment happens. Shockingly, everything from Bluetooth integration to navigation to media is available, controlled using a small dashboard interface. It isn’t modern, but it’s refreshingly un-distracting.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

Cruise control is to the left.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

These long, elegant, carbon-fibre paddle shifters are so, so good.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

Otherwise, the F8’s instrumentation and controls are exceptionally minimal.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

Gotta love the key-fob holder.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The passenger also has a digital display panel, so two can play along.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

I wouldn’t call the F8’s interior over-the-top luxurious, but it does exude a premium, handcrafted vibe just about everywhere.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

Lots of space in the glove compartment!

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The JBL premium audio system sounded excellent (it was a $US6,200 upgrade).

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

OK, the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Let’s open the hatch and have a gander at the engine — the thrumming heart of the F8.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

Here we have a 710-horsepower, twin-turbocharged, 3.9-litre V8, making 568 pound-feet of torque.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

Sending the power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the F8 Spider blasts through the 0-60 mph run in three seconds and tops out north of 210 mph.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

Fuel economy? Not good, maybe 15-16 mpg in combined highway-city driving. But while in previous Ferrari road tests I’ve usually had to make a stop at a gas station, this time around I drove from the Jersey ‘burbs to the end of Long Island and back – and hadn’t run out of gas.

So what’s the verdict?

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider.

The F8 Spider, like the F8 Tributo, has taken the spectacular twin-turbo V8 from the 488 and via the 488 Pista, jacked the horsepower up to an impressive level. You might think that would make for a more beastly machine than the 488, which produced an already stunning 661 hp.

Ironically, it doesn’t. If anything, driving the F8 Spider is a more … dare I say “mellow” experience than managing the 488 Spider. Mellow is the wrong word, of course. What Ferrari’s engineers have done, along with intensifying the power, is to tweak the F8 so that it’s aerodynamic stability encourages the driver to dig into the extra oomph.

It’s a neat trick. A reality-distortion field, even. How can the car be smoothing out and settling down, even as I compress the throttle more and more and more and watch the tach move closer to that 8,000 rpm redline? Whistling turbos, screaming exhaust, that sacred wild Ferrari sound, and yet the speed and noise induce a focused trace rather than a fearful desire to rein in the car.

To be honest, in the context of a mid-engine Ferrari, the calm is unsettling, at least initially. One can ruffle it, often considerably, simply by flicking the manettino to the “Race” setting, breaking out the foot of lead, and unleashing hell. But the metaphor of an iceberg occurred to me: I was seeing but a small piece of what the F8 had to offer. I could tell that there was much, much more.

This is the ever-present problem that manifests when 710 horsepower and Ferrari technology take to roads where the posted speed limit is something of an insult to the vehicle. Fortunately, the F8 is a pleasure to cruise in, ramping up and down the torque curve and savouring the visceral thrills of that stonking V8, the blabs and burbles of the exhaust, the whiz of the turbos, the decisive yet never technocratic nature of the transmission when paddle-shifting the gears.

The convertible makes the whole experience all the more satisfying, especially if you have a medium-warm, early summer sunsplashed day and some winding country roads to wend and wind around, finessing the F8’s power and engaging the quick yet solid steering, safe in the knowledge that the superb brakes and fat sticky tires will keep you out of trouble.

A few hours of this and I found myself able to – I kid you not – meditate on the machine. “F8… F8… F8,” became my mantra. I explored subtle subtexts. Delved into the magical balance of monumental horsepower and punishing torque with beauty and Italian verve. With the wind whipping through my straw hat.

In the end, the F8 Spider was almost too good for its own good. I expect Ferrari sports cars to be more challenging. I crave it. Even if I can’t tap the fully wild, I want that shivering glimpse. This time around, however, I was more soothed than intimidated. This was more a function of the F8 Spider being constrained by normality than any evasion of its nature. And I knew at any time I could throw a switch and summon mad urges.

But for hundreds of miles, in a Ferrari supercar, I was utterly at peace.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.