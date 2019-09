Please enable Javascript to watch this video Our Transportation Reporter Alex Davies recently took the 2014 Ferrari F12berlinetta for a test-drive in the Connecticut countryside. With a base price of $US315,000 and a max speed of 215 mph, it's the most expensive and powerful Ferrari ever made.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.