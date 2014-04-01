One Feature Makes Riding Shotgun In This $US315,000 Ferrari A Huge Amount Of Fun

We recently spent the better part of a week with the F12berlinetta, one of the most powerful and expensive production cars ever to come out of Ferrari’s workshop.

Thanks to a naturally aspirated V12 engine that cranks out over 700 horsepower and gives you the ability to run from a standstill to 62 mph in just 3.1 seconds, anyone in their right mind would want to be behind the wheel of this beast.

But if you wind up stuck in passenger seat purgatory, Ferrari offers a consolation prize: a second speedometer and tachometer. The narrow display lets you know exactly how fast you’re going and how hard the engine is working, so you don’t have to crane your head to the left to see the driver’s instruments.

Depending on your love for speed, it can make a ride in the F12 a lot more exhilarating, or downright terrifying:

