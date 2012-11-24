America's First Ferrari F12berlinetta Just Sold For $1.125 Million

Photo: Ferrari

America’s first Ferrari F12 Berlinetta sells for $1.125 million during the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix weekend to benefit Sandy victims.In all, Ferrari managed to raise $1.5 million.



Since Sandy has hit the US, Ferrari has already collected $345,000 in donations.

This was topped with more than $50,000 which was raised through on-line and personal donations during the auction.

If you are keen to do your bit via Ferrari, then you can still generously donate through the America Red Cross society’s website in a dedicated Ferrari area.

The automaker will deliver its first model to a US customer in the second quarter of 2013.

