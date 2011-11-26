MILLIONAIRE TOY OF THE DAY: Ferrari Is Making A $400,000 F1 Simulator

Photo: Youtube

While Formula One fans love to watch the sport, it is not often that they have a chance to actually participate.Ferrari is now changing that by making a simulator available to fans for the bargain basement price of $400,000, according to F1 commentator James Allen.



The only caveat is that the buyer will need to be a current Ferrari owner. While this is not a full simulator to test the latest aerodynamic modifications to Ferrari’s on track racers, it is sure to give the user a real thrill.

Because it does not actually replicate the g-forces, it is also easier to use for long periods of time than the simulator Felipe Massa and Fernando Alonso use in Maranello.

Sign us up for one.

