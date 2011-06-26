PHOTOS: 25 Ferraris That Were Destroyed In Car Wrecks

Photo: WreckedExotics.com
Ferrari may be the most recognisable sports car in the world.But the iconic autos are not so easy to recognise once they’ve been crushed, flipped, or even overrun by larger vehicles.
Our friends at WreckedExotics.com have shared this gallery of obliterated Ferraris, along with their tales of demise.
This 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia was crushed by a Ford pickup attempting to make a left-hand turn in Florida
A 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia that caught flame while on the road in China with a mere 1,000 miles on the odometer
A 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB that crashed after its 65-year-old driver collided with two-motorcyclists on an Australian highway
This Ferrari 275 GTB/C spun out of control before colliding into a wall at the Oldtimer grand Prix 2003 in Germany
This 1972 Ferrari Dino crashed while a mechanic was delivering it to be serviced in Sydney, Australia
This 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS was uninsured when its driver crashed it into a guardrail in the Netherlands at 150 mph
The driver of this 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia ran into a roundabout while he was trying to impress a girl
This 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia was racing at about 70 mph when it crashed into a Volkswagon Bora in Poland
