PHOTOS: 25 Ferraris That Were Destroyed In Car Wrecks

Liz Weiss
Ferrari 23

Photo: WreckedExotics.com

Ferrari may be the most recognisable sports car in the world.But the iconic autos are not so easy to recognise once they’ve been crushed, flipped, or even overrun by larger vehicles.

Even though lots of them are red, Snopes says the rumour that red cars get more speeding tickets is totally false.

Our friends at WreckedExotics.com have shared this gallery of obliterated Ferraris, along with their tales of demise.

This 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia was crushed by a Ford pickup attempting to make a left-hand turn in Florida

This 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia was engulfed in flames while travelling on a highway in Brazil

A 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia that caught flame while on the road in China with a mere 1,000 miles on the odometer

This Ferrari Testarossa flipped in an accident in Senigallia, Italy

A 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB that crashed after its 65-year-old driver collided with two-motorcyclists on an Australian highway

This Ferrari 360 Modena was crushed by a BMW on the road in Rome, Italy

This 2004 Ferrari 360 Modena split in half after hitting a cement post in the Dominican Republic

A 2003 Ferrari Enzo that crashed on a highway in Japan during heavy rain

This 2003 Ferrari Enzo crashed during a charity racing event in Utah

This Ferrari 275 GTB/C spun out of control before colliding into a wall at the Oldtimer grand Prix 2003 in Germany

This 2000 Ferrari 355 F1 Syder slammed into a road sign in California

The hood of this 1967 Ferrari 330 bent in after the engine combusted from overheating

This 1972 Ferrari Dino crashed while a mechanic was delivering it to be serviced in Sydney, Australia

A 1981 Ferrari 308 GTS that was clipped while being pulled out of a driveway

This Ferrari 308 was engulfed in flames after a fire broke out at the dealership

This pink Ferrari F430 Spyder was ruined after a mysterious car meet-up in Shanghai, China

A husband and wife lost control of this rented Ferrari 360 Spyder and veered into a guardrail

This 1997 Ferrari F355 Spyder was rear ended while getting off the highway in the UK

This 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS was uninsured when its driver crashed it into a guardrail in the Netherlands at 150 mph

Only a year after purchase, this 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia found itself wrapped around a tree

The driver of this 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia ran into a roundabout while he was trying to impress a girl

This 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia's engine combusted

This 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia's rear fender ignited while the driver was cruising around Paris

This 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia was racing at about 70 mph when it crashed into a Volkswagon Bora in Poland

